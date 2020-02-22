|
|
Christopher L. Davis
June 20, 1973 - Feb. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Christopher L Davis, 46, was called home to heaven on Friday February 14, 2020 following an illness. He was born June 20, 1973 in South Bend, Indiana. He was reunited in death by his Grandparents Herbert and Dorothy Freet, William and Eleanor Davis, his mother Susan E. Yeakey and step-father Marvin D. Yeakey, father Robert A. Davis, brothers Michael A Davis and Lucas M. Yeakey. Chris attended Glendale Community College where he received a certificate in general business and was working toward a realtor license. Chris loved music, classic and custom cars, movies, helping homeless veterans, and being surrounded by friends and family. He was a member of the Church of Nations and Alongside Ministries in Phoenix, AZ.
He is survived by step-mother Barbara A. Davis, sisters LouAnn (Ernie) Schroeder, Tina (David) Stout, Denise Johnson, Christine (Bob) Warren of South Bend, IN, and sister-in-law Stephanie Akers of Elkhart, IN brothers Jason (Marcie) Yeakey of Osceola, IN, Scott (Christine) Banke, Steve (Charity) Banke of South Bend, IN, Shawn Sebelski of Athens, Alabama and Robert (Michelle) Sebelski of Florence, Alabama.
Cremation services are being handled by Best Funeral Service in Peoria, AZ. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on March 8, 2020 at the 360 located at 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd. Mishawaka, IN. Friends and family may visit from 2:00pm - 5:00pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020