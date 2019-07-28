|
|
Christopher Maurice Chism, Sr.
Dec. 25, 1986 - July 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Christopher Maurice Chism, Sr., 32, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Christopher M. Chism was born December 25, 1986 in South Bend, IN.
Christopher leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother, Kim Chism McElvene of South Bend, IN; father, Marrie Williams of Detroit, MI; five daughters, Sincerity Patterson, SaLayla Chism, Madison Williams, Dynasty Harris, and Christalynn Moffitt; four sons, Senceare Chism, Chris'Shon Chism, Christopher Chism, Jr., and Ramil Chism; one sister, April (William Pollard) Redd; two brothers, Jarvis (Mary Kate) McElvene and Lee-Travis Griffin, along with a host of family and friends.
Services for Christopher Maurice Chism, Sr., will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Christ Temple Church of God in Christ with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ Temple.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019