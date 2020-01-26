|
Christopher Rogers
Dec. 6, 1977 - Jan. 11, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Christopher Kelly Rogers, 40, of Hurricane, West Virginia, formerly of Cassopolis, Michigan, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a graduate and Valedictorian of Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis, and a graduate of the University of Michigan. He worked in the technology field as an IBM Certified Computer Administrator.
Born December 6, 1977 in Niles, Michigan, he was the son of Lawrence H. and Janet S. Rogers of Hurricane, West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Scott Rogers of Salem, Oregon; uncles, James (Mary) Rogers of Eleanor, WV and Donald (Elizabeth) Hall of London, WV; aunt, Jenny Rogers (Kenneth) Cantley of Shelbyville, KY; and cousins, Holly (B.J.) Deweese, Tara Mays, Kathlene Hall, and Meridith Hall. Chris is also survived by several extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, WV with Pastor Sherry Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rogers family and the online guest book signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020