Christos



"Chris" Batalis



April 28, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Christos S. “Chris” Batalis, 83, passed away November 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born April 28, 1937 in South Bend to Sam & Zoe (Stavropoulos) Batalis.



On October 5, 1969 he married Judith Nagy; she preceded him in death on June 12, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Sean Batalis; and two brothers, Jim Batalis and Louie Batalis.



Surviving are four children, Kimberly (Curtis) Ridenour, Chrissi Goddard, Kevin (Imogene) Kruszewski, and Stacey Batalis, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



Chris served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1961. He began his career working in the Michigan City prison as a guard, and from 1967-1990 was a Police Captain with the St. Joseph County Police Department. While with the police department he was a two-time President and a one-time Vice President of the F.O.P. #155. He truly enjoyed working and serving the community in which he lived.



Per his wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





