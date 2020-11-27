1/1
Christos "Chris" Batalis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christos

“Chris” Batalis

April 28, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Christos S. “Chris” Batalis, 83, passed away November 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born April 28, 1937 in South Bend to Sam & Zoe (Stavropoulos) Batalis.

On October 5, 1969 he married Judith Nagy; she preceded him in death on June 12, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Sean Batalis; and two brothers, Jim Batalis and Louie Batalis.

Surviving are four children, Kimberly (Curtis) Ridenour, Chrissi Goddard, Kevin (Imogene) Kruszewski, and Stacey Batalis, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Chris served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1961. He began his career working in the Michigan City prison as a guard, and from 1967-1990 was a Police Captain with the St. Joseph County Police Department. While with the police department he was a two-time President and a one-time Vice President of the F.O.P. #155. He truly enjoyed working and serving the community in which he lived.

Per his wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved