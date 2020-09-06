Chrisyah La' Niece Stephens
Dec. 13, 2012 - Aug. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beautiful little angel, Chrisyah La'Niece Stephens was born in South Bend, Indiana on December 13, 2012 to Shanette Smiley and Christopher Stephens. She was affectionately known as Baby.
Chrisyah loved school and was a second grade student at Muessel Primary Center. She had great leadership skills and was regarded as “the spark that kept everybody going!”
Baby enjoyed singing, dancing, and watching TV. Her favorite animated toy was LOL and her favorite movie was Frozen. She was a typical little girl who had a special flair for fashion. She was a fashionista in her own right and when she was dressed she would always hit a model's runway pose. She always wore bright and cheerful colors and her outfits were always accented with matching hair bands and bows.
Chrisyah was a lovable girl who enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being hugged up under her mom and dad. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and she had an extra affection for teasing and getting on the nerves of her little brother, Lil Man.
This precious little life tragically ended on Saturday, August 29, 2020; she was seven years old.
The Funeral service for Chrisyah is 12:00 Noon Tuesday with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Greater St. Matthew Church, 2705 Marquette Ave., South Bend, IN with burial following at Highland cemetery.
You may leave messages of condolence and read the detailed obituary on the funeral home's website: www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
