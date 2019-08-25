|
|
Cindy Johnson
Sept. 15, 1949 - Aug. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Cindy L. Johnson, 69, passed away August 21, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born September 15, 1949 in Elkhart to the late Robert & Mary (Shellenberger) Green.
On June 6, 1970 she married David E. Johnson; he survives along with 2 children, Steven (Meg Truesdell) Johnson and Kathryn (Kyle) Umbarger; 4 grandchildren, Laura Johnson, Kate Johnson, Victoria Umbarger, and Benjamin Umbarger; and one sister, Pamela (Dennis) Lynch. Also surviving is a special uncle, Curt Shellenberger, and several other family members and friends.
Cindy graduated in 1967 from Elkhart Central High School, retired from Beacon Health Services in 2016 after over 20 years of service, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and keeping up her home. Cindy never met a stranger and once you were her friend you remained that way for life. Most dear to her heart were her grandchildren, who will truly miss her.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to St. Joseph County Humane Society or the Pet Refuge.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019