Clairbell Stice



Sept. 23, 1932 - April 7, 2019



SAWYER, MI - Clairbell (Korp) Stice, 86, of Tucson, formerly of Sawyer passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from complications of COPD. She died peacefully in her sleep.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, April 19 at New Troy Grace Brethren Church, 13310 California Rd., New Troy. Friends may meet with the family from 10 - 11 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in New Troy Cemetery followed by a carry-in dinner at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Troy Grace Brethren Church, PO Box 67, New Troy, MI 49119.



Clair was born in Cassopolis, MI, on September 23, 1932, the youngest child of Roland Korp and Dorothy (Burgoyne) Korp. She graduated from New Troy High School, Class of 1951. Clair married Cecil Ray Stice on July 22, 1951.



Clair wrote words and music to numerous gospel songs and traveled across America, ministering in song in churches, as part of “The Redeemed”. She was a guitarist and prolific poet. As a teenager, she traveled and sang with Rev. Gardner's Awestars. She was a loving homemaker, loved her family and friends, and the Chicago Cubs, but most of all, loved the Lord Jesus. She was an active member of the New Troy Grace Brethren Church. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, in Tucson, AZ, where Cecil and Clair lived since 2017.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Cecil Stice; son, Cecil (Lisa Maria) Stice, Jr. of Texas; daughters, Skeet Savage of Covert and Amy (Robert) Cline of Tucson; daughter-in-law, Christine (Drake) Stice of Elkhart; eleven grandchildren, Sony Elise, Israel (Brook) Wayne, Mercy Mensinger, Grace Savage, Glory (John) Springer, Bethany (Jeff) Sly, Robert Cline, Jr., Cara (Ricky) Williams, Hamilton Cline, Tristan Stice, and Ariel Stice; and a brother, Roland (Linda) Korp of Charlotte, MI. Clair had 16 beloved great-grandchildren, as well as treasured nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her son, Cary A. Stice; and sister and brothers, Betty Ellis, Kenneth (Korp) Winslow, Robert Korp, and John Korp.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman.