|
|
Clara Bella Webb
Oct. 13, 1926 - March 13, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Clara Bella Webb, 93, passed away at 3:45am on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the South Bend Hospice House.
Clara was born on October 13, 1926 to the late Carey and Margaret (Sippi) Shank. Clara was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Webb, Sr.; and a daughter, Catherine Young.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Anna (Marvin) Buwa; son, Carl Webb, Jr.; grandson, David; great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Austin; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Jace.
Clara was a lifelong cook. She was at the Farmer's Market for 25 years and owned her own restaurant, Webb's Lucky Star. She touched many lives.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561, with Brother Chuck Wotring officiating. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 9 to 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 16, 2020