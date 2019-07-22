Home

Clara E. Breitkreitz

Clara E. Breitkreitz Obituary
Clara E. Breitkreitz

July 9, 1932 - July 20, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Clara E. Breitkreitz, 87 years old, formerly of Eagle Lake, Edwardsburg, now of Elkhart, passed to her rest at her residence after an illness. She was born July 9, 1932 in Pontiac, MI, the daughter of John Kenneth and Elsie (Thompson) Pomeroy, and has lived in Edwardsburg for many years. She worked many years for Speed Grip Chuck of Elkhart, was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Bonneyville Mill Sweet Adelines. Her favorite hobby was wood carving. She took pleasure in sewing, and was an avid collector of anything having to do with ‘ducks'. She was a true fan of Notre Dame girls basketball.

Clara was married in 1953 in South Bend, to Edward A. Breitkreitz, and he passed July 20, 2015. Surviving are their two daughters, Sharon Breitkreitz of Elkhart and Marcianne (Terry) Farver of Aurora, CO. There is one grandson, Justin (Yara) Neuerburg of Albuquerque, NM and a great-granddaughter, Penelope Rain Neuerburg. Family who have preceded her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband Edward, and two sisters, Carol Taylor and an infant sister, Doris Jean Pomeroy.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. The Christian Service of Remembrance will be, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of Hope United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery, where she will be next to her husband, Edward.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 22, 2019
