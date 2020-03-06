Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Clara J. Niemier

Clara J. Niemier Obituary
Clara J. Niemier

May 4, 1939 - March 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara Niemier, 80, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Hospice House with her daughters by her side.

Clara was born May 4, 1939 in South Bend to the late John and Agnes (Sopczynski) Sikorski. On May 16, 1964 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church Clara married her loving husband, Leonard L. Niemier. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2018. Clara was also preceded in death by 5 sisters, 3 brothers, and her beautiful goddaughter, Karen Dembinski.

Left to cherish the memory of Clara include her daughters, Ann (Mike) Karwoski and Laurie (Mark) Oliver; granddaughter, Julia Oliver; step-granddaughter, Nikole Oliver-Scherer; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Amelia, Bryant, Austin, & Briella; sisters, Barbara Revell, Agnes Mendell, and Annette Noell; godson, Mike Revell; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Clara was a devoted Christian; she attended Christian Center Church for many years. She was a member of the PNA 83, where she bowled on the women's league. In her younger years she enjoyed playing volleyball, Polka music, and was the dancing queen, which is how she met her lifetime love, Lenny. Later she enjoyed bingo, bunko and other card & board games. Clara was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. They brought her the most joy. Clara was a very selfless, loving, caring, and kind person. Her family and friends knew she was always there for them.

Visitation will be 1:00-7:00pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Ministries, 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
