Clara J. Reece
July 9, 1929 - Jan. 27, 2020
PERU, IN - Clara J. Reece, 90, of Peru, passed away at 3:20am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Peru.
She was born in Hendersonville, NC on July 9, 1929 to Robert and Sleta (Clingenpeel) McMinn. She married Nolan L. Reece, and he preceded her in death. Clara worked as a catalog clerk at J.C. Penney. She had an uncommonly good sense of humor and a sharp wit - she brought laughter to people. She was a member of the Oakdale Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery (Anita) Reece of Granger, IN and Susan Reece of Columbus, OH; and grandchildren, Michael Reece and Megan Reece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings, George Robert, Clarence Edward, William, Thurman, James Floyd, Stella, Lee Nora, Jenny, and Lillian.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00pm with Pastor Bob Stuck officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Peru.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020