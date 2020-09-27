1/1
Clara Jeane McDermott
Clara Jeane

McDermott

May 19, 1951 - Sept. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara, a Niles/South Bend native, resided in Florida for the last five years, but went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a long-time illness.

Clara, a cancer survivor, loved gardening, crafting, cards and games, and her family. She always looked for an adventure. Many enjoyed her company, and she was considered to be the life of any gathering. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone!

She is survived by her partner, Edward Metheny, daughter, Lisa Raatz (Jeff) son, Joshua McDermott (Andrea), and five grandchildren, Samantha Searcy (Brandon), Robyn Raatz, Cole, Javan, and Tristan McDermott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McDermott, father, Oliver Cole, and mother, Juanita Cole.

A small memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
