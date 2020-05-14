Clara (Glushakow) Kessler
Dec. 29, 1925 - May 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara Kessler, of Notre Dame, Indiana, (formerly of Haddonfield, New Jersey) died May 12, 2020 . She was beloved by her family and many friends, and was the widow of Paul Kessler; mother of David N. Kessler (Holly E. Martin); grandmother of Emma V. Fulce (Derek); sister of Helen Glushakow; and sister-in-law of Philip Kessler. She had many much-loved nieces and nephews as well. Private interment will be held at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Clara was a warm, kind, perceptive woman who easily made friends. She had a life-long love of ballet, music, art, and reading. She was a longtime volunteer at the Plays and Players Theatre in Philadelphia and was a much-awarded volunteer at both the Deborah Heart and Lung Center and the Hadassah charity. Clara was one of eleven children born to Abraham Glushakow and Esther (Novikov) Glushakow. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 29, 1925, although her family long led her to believe she was born on December 31. She felt free to celebrate her birthday when she wished and to modify her birth year as it suited her as well.
Clara was part of an amazingly talented family, several of whom became professional musicians, painters, nurses, and the like. Clara became a professional ballet dancer. After high school she was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University to study ballet. After completing her studies she moved to New York City to dance professionally and studied briefly at the New York City Ballet with Balanchine. She danced on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall among other venues. Clara married Paul Kessler in Baltimore on November 25, 1948. Their most recent wedding anniversary was their 70th.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Dec. 29, 1925 - May 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara Kessler, of Notre Dame, Indiana, (formerly of Haddonfield, New Jersey) died May 12, 2020 . She was beloved by her family and many friends, and was the widow of Paul Kessler; mother of David N. Kessler (Holly E. Martin); grandmother of Emma V. Fulce (Derek); sister of Helen Glushakow; and sister-in-law of Philip Kessler. She had many much-loved nieces and nephews as well. Private interment will be held at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Clara was a warm, kind, perceptive woman who easily made friends. She had a life-long love of ballet, music, art, and reading. She was a longtime volunteer at the Plays and Players Theatre in Philadelphia and was a much-awarded volunteer at both the Deborah Heart and Lung Center and the Hadassah charity. Clara was one of eleven children born to Abraham Glushakow and Esther (Novikov) Glushakow. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 29, 1925, although her family long led her to believe she was born on December 31. She felt free to celebrate her birthday when she wished and to modify her birth year as it suited her as well.
Clara was part of an amazingly talented family, several of whom became professional musicians, painters, nurses, and the like. Clara became a professional ballet dancer. After high school she was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University to study ballet. After completing her studies she moved to New York City to dance professionally and studied briefly at the New York City Ballet with Balanchine. She danced on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall among other venues. Clara married Paul Kessler in Baltimore on November 25, 1948. Their most recent wedding anniversary was their 70th.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2020.