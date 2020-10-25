1/1
Clara Mae Edwards
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mae Edwards

May 14, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara Mae Edwards was born May 14, 1934, in Lumberton, Mississippi to Clarence F. Edwards and Georgia M. Lundy Mitchell, both of whom preceded her in death.

Clara fell asleep on October 18, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of South Bend. Clara was a graduate of Jarvis Christian College, in Hawkins, TX, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also obtained her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, IN, majoring in Education. She retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation after 30 years of dedicated service at both Oliver Junior High School and Jackson Middle School, in 1993. As an educator, she definitely had a love for teaching. Her real passion moved her to dedicate her life to Jehovah and she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on January 16, 1965, preaching and teaching the good news of God's Kingdom. Desiring to accomplish her lifelong ministry more fully, she became a “Pioneer” on June 1, 1981 and assisted many individuals to come to know Jehovah God and his son Jesus Christ.

The Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2pm. For more information please email: cme_1@icloud.com

Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting with arrangements. www.palmerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved