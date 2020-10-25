Clara Mae Edwards
May 14, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Clara Mae Edwards was born May 14, 1934, in Lumberton, Mississippi to Clarence F. Edwards and Georgia M. Lundy Mitchell, both of whom preceded her in death.
Clara fell asleep on October 18, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of South Bend. Clara was a graduate of Jarvis Christian College, in Hawkins, TX, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also obtained her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, IN, majoring in Education. She retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation after 30 years of dedicated service at both Oliver Junior High School and Jackson Middle School, in 1993. As an educator, she definitely had a love for teaching. Her real passion moved her to dedicate her life to Jehovah and she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on January 16, 1965, preaching and teaching the good news of God's Kingdom. Desiring to accomplish her lifelong ministry more fully, she became a “Pioneer” on June 1, 1981 and assisted many individuals to come to know Jehovah God and his son Jesus Christ.
The Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2pm. For more information please email: cme_1@icloud.com
