Clara Motts
Clara Motts

June 19, 1928 - Nov. 11, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Clara M. Motts, 92, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen, Indiana.

She was born June 19, 1928 in St. Joseph, Michigan to Daniel and Mildred (Quade) Pschigoda. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1947 and for the next five years she worked at Moody Bible Institute, Chicago while taking voice and piano lessons.

On Sept. 24, 1955 she married Norman E. Motts in St. Joseph, Michigan and moved to South Bend. She retired from Associate Loans after 24 years.

Survivors include a sister, Loraine Pschigoda of Portage, Michigan; a niece, Nancy (Jim) Myers and a nephew, Craig (Donna) Kretchman, both of Niles, MI, three great-nieces, two great-nephews, many great-great-nieces and nephews, and special friend, Linda Lambright of Goshen, Indiana.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Roy and a brother, Martin Pschigoda.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Riverview Cemetery, 2300 Portage Ave., South Bend.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church, 214 S. 5th Street, Goshen, IN 46526, where she was a member; or Greencroft Healthcare, 1225 Greencroft Dr., Goshen, IN 46526.

Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
