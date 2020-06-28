Clare “Kay” L.
Richard
May 28, 1945 - June 24, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Clare “Kay” Louise Richard, age 75, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home.
She was born May 28, 1945 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the second of three children born to Robert Duane and Donna Rose Claussen. She married Timothy Richard July 5, 1990 in Vandalia, Michigan. He survives.
Kay had an entrepreneurial spirit, selling Mary Kay in her youth, owning and operating a cabinetry and woodworking factory, and was a gifted seamstress and crafter in several areas, including paper crafting and purse making. She loved the Lord and cherished using her gifts and talents to bring joy to others. The desire of her legacy would be that others would find the joy in having a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Kay will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Timothy Richard of Cassopolis; one daughter, Lisa (John) Adams of Dowagiac; two sons, Danny (Kim) Fitzgerald of Missouri and Todd Fitzgerald of Elkhart, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Tracy Richard and Linda (Matt) Massengill, both of Bremen, Indiana; one stepson, Robert Richard of Cathedral City, California; four granddaughters, Kimberly (Mike) Herman of Dowagiac, Valerie (CJ) Powell of South Bend, Indiana, Amy Adams of Dowagiac, and Carrie Fitzgerald of Lone Mountain, Tennessee; twin great-granddaughters on the way; five step-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Lynn Claussen of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ron Claussen.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial service Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Dailey Church, 27046 Dunning Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, with Pastor Doug Tindall officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.