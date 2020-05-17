Clarence “Earl” Carter
July 26, 1958 - May 14, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Clarence “Earl” Carter, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at his residence in Granger, IN. He was born on July 26, 1958 in Birmingham, AL, to Clyde and Erlene (Roberson) Carter, both of whom preceded him in death.
On May 25, 1985 in Windsor, CT, Earl married the former Lea Moreton. In addition to his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Earl is survived by two daughters, Alora Carter and Ciera Carter, and son, Joseph Carter; and sister, Kathryn Carter of Nashville, TN. Earl's family was the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Earl's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of model-making, and the impact he had on all those he met will live on through them.
Earl proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a submariner and retired as a Captain in 2012. Serving in the Navy for more than 32 years, he was the Commanding Officer for the USS Scranton (SSN 756) and the Commander for Submarine Squadron Eight entailing 10 nuclear powered attack submarines, their crews, and families. He led the first Los Angeles class submarine mission to reach the North Pole. His attention to detail earned him several posts at the Pentagon, concluding as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Personnel/Deputy Chief of Naval Operations. Earl was frequently recognized by the Navy with military honors: Legion of Merit (4 awards), Defense Meritorious Service (2 awards), Naval and Marine Corps Commendation (4 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement (4 awards), Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation (2 awards), and Battle Efficiency Excellence (2 awards while in command of the USS Scranton). He culminated his career as the Commanding Officer and Professor of Naval Science for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) unit at the University of Notre Dame, training future leaders for the U.S. Navy.
Following retirement from active duty as a career Naval Officer, Earl transitioned to a senior faculty role at the University of Notre Dame as the Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs and Special Projects in the College of Science. Serving as a Chief of Staff in the Dean's Office, Earl represented the College of Science at major events, liaised with other colleges within the University, and instructed College of Science sponsored courses in Leadership, Ethics, and Diversity.
Among his many other responsibilities within the College of Science, Earl was especially fond of the University of Notre Dame Haiti Program and its commitment to improve the health of the people of Haiti. Earl was personally and passionately committed to helping the people of Haiti through the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis and the prevention of Iodine Deficiency Disorders. His selfless and unsung efforts, ministering with the Congregation of The Holy Cross in Christ's name, impacted the lives of millions and the course of a nation.
Visitation for Earl will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Grace Church, 52025 Gumwood Road, Granger, IN. Funeral services will take place at 2:00pm on Thursday, May 28 at Grace Church. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Earl may be made to Boy Scouts of America, LaSalle Council #165, 1340 South Bend Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617; or Grace Church, 52025 Gumwood Road, Granger, IN 46530.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Haiti Salt Program at the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Haiti Salt Program in memory of Earl Carter. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu; by phone at (574) 631-5150; or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Online condolences may be left for the Carter family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.