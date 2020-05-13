Clarence Diallo Lee
Feb. 22, 1972 - May 2, 2020
CHARLOTTE, NC - Clarence Diallo Lee, 48, passed away on May 2, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born on February 22, 1972 in South Bend, IN to Clarence (Phyllis) Lee of Hattiesburg, MS and the late Verle Lee of South Bend, IN.
Clarence graduated from Ivy Tech of South Bend, IN. His favorite and most dedicated pastime was spending time with his family. He loved the casino, playing cards one on one.
Left to cherish Clarence's memory are the love of his life, Erica Lee of Charlotte, NC; mother-in-law, Pamela Lee; three daughters, Ganajah Lee, Jhzarren Lee of MI, and Charish Neely of Charlotte, NC; three sons, Cameron Lee, Jaide Jesse Lee, and Terrell Franklin, Jr., all of South Bend, IN; his father, Clarence (Phyllis) Lee of Hattiesburg, MS; sister, Anika (Anthony) Lee of Jackson, MI; brothers, Omar Lee, Curtis Smith, and David Vaughn, all of South Bend, IN, and Shadeed Lee of Las Vegas, NV; aunts, Ruby Stin (Angelo) Newbill of Charlotte, NC, Patricia (Desi) Newbill of Salt Lake City, UT, Cynthia Lee of Charlotte, NC, Daphne Vaughn and Sharon Vaughn of South Bend, IN; uncles, Donald Lee of South Bend, IN and Clifton (Linda) Lee of Detroit, MI; great-uncle, Louis (Sandy) Brown of Washington DC; granddad, Clifton Lee of South Bend, IN; grandson, Sevndru of Charlotte, NC; friends, Demetrius Mitchell of Charlotte, NC and Charles Punchy Jackson of South Bend, IN; godmother, Darleane Clifton Macon of South Bend, IN; special aunt, Daphne Vaughn; special cousin, Jesse Taylor; family friend, Mona Riley; as well as a host of loving cousins, nieces, and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his mother, Verle Vaughn Lee; grandparents, Derry “Big Moma” Cornellius Vaughn; paternal grandmother, Ruby Lee; and uncles, Bernester Brown, Derry Vaughn, Tyrone Vaughn, Ronald Lee, and Carlas Lee.
He is already greatly missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Love you, Baby Boy Diallo.
Services for Mr. Clarence Diallo Lee will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.