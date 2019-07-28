Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Edward Greer


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Edward Greer Obituary
Clarence Edward Greer

March 9, 1931 - July 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Clarence Edward Greer, 88, of South Walnut Street, South Bend, IN, passed away July 22, 2019 at his residence after an illness.

Clarence was born March 9, 1931 in South Bend, IN, to Nathaniel and Ora Lee (Fletcher) Greer both of whom preceded him in death along with his siblings, Benjamin Greer, Robert (Bobby) Greer, Jackie Greer, Grace Russell, and Gloria McKnight.

Clarence graduated in 1950 from Central High School where he received a basketball scholarship from Ventura College in California. He graduated in 1953 from Ventura College with an Associate of Arts degree. He worked for Studebaker Car Company of South Bend until its closing. He also worked as a meter reader for South Bend Water and then Nipsco Gas Company 30 years, from which he retired. His hobbies were fishing and playing his lottery numbers.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Kim S. Greer and Carolyn A. Greer; one son, Kevin S. Greer; three grandchildren, Rachard Phillips, Quentin (Tamia) Bridgeman, and Anthony Greer; three great-grandchildren, Quentin Bridgeman, Jr., Naomi Bridgeman, and Faith Bridgeman; three sisters, Lena McGee all of South Bend, IN, Patricia Greer of Indianapolis, IN, and Barbara Motton of Benton Harbor, MI; one brother, Sonny Greer of South Bend, IN, along with family and friends.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now