Clarence Edward Greer
March 9, 1931 - July 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Clarence Edward Greer, 88, of South Walnut Street, South Bend, IN, passed away July 22, 2019 at his residence after an illness.
Clarence was born March 9, 1931 in South Bend, IN, to Nathaniel and Ora Lee (Fletcher) Greer both of whom preceded him in death along with his siblings, Benjamin Greer, Robert (Bobby) Greer, Jackie Greer, Grace Russell, and Gloria McKnight.
Clarence graduated in 1950 from Central High School where he received a basketball scholarship from Ventura College in California. He graduated in 1953 from Ventura College with an Associate of Arts degree. He worked for Studebaker Car Company of South Bend until its closing. He also worked as a meter reader for South Bend Water and then Nipsco Gas Company 30 years, from which he retired. His hobbies were fishing and playing his lottery numbers.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Kim S. Greer and Carolyn A. Greer; one son, Kevin S. Greer; three grandchildren, Rachard Phillips, Quentin (Tamia) Bridgeman, and Anthony Greer; three great-grandchildren, Quentin Bridgeman, Jr., Naomi Bridgeman, and Faith Bridgeman; three sisters, Lena McGee all of South Bend, IN, Patricia Greer of Indianapolis, IN, and Barbara Motton of Benton Harbor, MI; one brother, Sonny Greer of South Bend, IN, along with family and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019