Clarence Hancock
April 23, 1938 - May 1, 2020
NILES, MI - Clarence L. Hancock, 82, of Niles passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home at Brentwood of Niles.
He was born in Niles, Michigan on April 23, 1938 to the late Henry and Sallie (Dove) Hancock.
After high school graduation, Clarence went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Once Clarence came home from the Air Force, he then continued his education where he received his bachelor's degree in pharmacy and then had a very successful career of over 38 years with the Bayer Company as a research scientist.
Clarence was a man of simple pleasures and was most content when he was golfing or just simply taking a stroll.
He is preceded in passing by his parents and his nine siblings: Henry Hancock, John Hancock, Robert Hancock, Howard Hancock, Virginia Mady, Anna Reid, Jean Shaeffer, Eileen Huston, and Evelyn Jeffries.
In keeping with Clarence's wishes, cremation has taken place and he has been laid to rest with his parents.
Condolences, memories, and photos may be left for Clarence's family and friends
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.