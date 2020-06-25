Clarence Kightlinger
Jan. 24, 1948 - June 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Clarence “Kite” Kightlinger, 72, of Mishawaka, IN, formerly of Meadville, passed away peacefully at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born January 24, 1948 in Meadville, PA, the third child of four to the late Edward and Hester (Hellyer) Kightlinger.
Thirty-seven years ago Kite moved to Mishawaka, IN where he resided until very recently. While in Indiana he worked for Whitehall Pharmaceutical and then for Trinity Health Care as an LPN for 17 years.
He is survived by brothers, Herb (Mildred) Kightlinger and George Kightlinger, and a sister, Harriet (Daryl) Kiser.
In addition to his siblings he is also survived by his good friends, Leonard “Gene” Hoffer and his cat Lucy.
Kite was a very outgoing and friendly person and had many life long friends all over the country. His absence will leave a big hole in this world for many.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.
His care has been entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St., Conneautville, PA 16406.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.