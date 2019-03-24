Clarence Lee Luke



Jan. 5, 1948 - March 18, 2019



DUNNVILLE, KY - Clarence Lee Luke (Butch) passed away at the age of 71 on March 18, 2019 at his home in Dunnville, Kentucky.



Butch was born on January 5, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana to Clarence and Marjorie Luke. He grew up taking care of his siblings. He was preceded in death by brother William Luke and sister Rosalind Slagle. He leaves behind his sister, Beverly Seratt and a sister he connected with later in life, Mary Ann Soll.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judy Luke. They married in August 1971. He was the proud father of Holly Elli (Brian) and Corey Luke, as well as Papaw to Tyler Luke. Butch was a family man who would do anything to support his loved ones.



Butch worked hard his entire life taking care of those who needed him. This includes his God-daughters, Joy and Tracy Dermody, as well as Joy's children, Ericka Johnson and Lauren Swihart (Stephen). He will also leave behind lifelong friend Kandis Miller who went through all the life changing moments in Butch and Judy's lives including baptisms, marriages, children, and the greatest loss he ever suffered losing his wife.



Butch could light up a room with a smile. He was funny, mischievous, loyal, and strong. Anyone lucky enough to know him has a story to tell that will end with a smile and laughter.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the family in order to help with funeral costs. Services will be held at a later date. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019