Claude “Gene”
Hanover
Aug. 24, 1954 - Nov. 22, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Claude “Gene” Hanover, 65, of Buchanan, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Niles. He was born August 24, 1954 in South Bend, IN to Charles and Marguerite (Klasner) Hanover.
A Memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd St., Buchanan, MI 49107. The family will receive guests from 10am until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions in Gene's name may be given to Buchanan Christian Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Gene was a graduate of Galien High School, class of 1972. After high school, he worked at Clark Equipment but his true passion was photography, which he pursued off and on for the rest of his life. Gene was a devoted member of Buchanan Christian Church. He enjoyed Nascar, Notre Dame football, photography, and nature in its entirety. Gene had a passion for music; he loved listening to it and could play any instrument. He resided for the last eight years with his niece, Yolonna (David) Fay of Buchanan.
Gene is survived by his son, Joshua Hanover; his granddaughter, Gracie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Dale, Robert and John Hanover, and Nancy Thompson; and his parents.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019