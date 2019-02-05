Home

Claude "Roy" Holland


1938 - 2019
Claude "Roy" Holland Obituary
Claude “Roy” Holland

Jan. 12, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Claude “Roy” Holland passed away peacefully Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 after having a stroke. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, & his son, Kenny Holland. He is survived by daughters, Linda (Andy) Horvath & Karen (Rick Pritchett) Holland; grandsons, Jason (Denise) Horvath & Ryan Holland; & two great-grandsons, Nolan & Easton Horvath. Roy loved sports, especially the Cubs, Bears, & Notre Dame. He also enjoyed his time spent at McDonald's having coffee with his friends, Charlie & Wes. Per our dad's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
