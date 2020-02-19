Home

Claude Orville Colley


1943 - 2020
Claude Orville Colley Obituary
Claude Orville Colley

Dec. 24, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Claude Orville Colley, age 76, of Big Pool, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Doey's House.

Born December 24, 1943 in Birmingham AL to the late Claude and Dairus Pickle, he lived most of his life in South Bend, IN.

He worked his way up to manager in the printing industry, spending the majority of his career as owner and operator of Tees and Tags in Martinsburg, WV. Besides working, Claude enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, Nellie and Piper, in his daughter's home, where he lived, in Big Pool, MD.

Claude is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Ann Colley, at home; his children, Deanna Colley DeHoff and her husband Daniel DeHoff of Elkart, IN, and Angela Colley Nuse and her husband Steven Nuse Jr. of Big Pool, MD; 2 siblings, Lamar Colley and Helen Colley Shreve, both of South Bend, IN; 2 grandchildren, Jason DeHoff and his wife Mindy of Elkart, IN and Taylor Nuse of Big Pool, MD; and 2 great-grandchildren, Madison and Chase DeHoff.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Patsy Colley Robinson, Johnny Colley, and Mary Colley Kalinowski.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the family's convenience.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
