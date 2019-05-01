Claudette C. Bragg “Mimi”



Dec. 7, 1936 - April 26, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Claudette C. Bragg, 82, formerly of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away April 26, 2019. She moved to Granger to live with her daughter where she was surrounded by loving family until the end.



Born December 7, 1936 in Gallup, NM, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Usnik) Chicado. Her husband, William D. Bragg; two daughters, Georgeanna Bragg-Sockwell and Lt. Col. Suzie L. Bragg; and two sisters, Jenny Woodman and Pauline Middleton, also preceded her in death.



Left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Eva B. Uselton of Granger; three grandchildren: Sarah (Brett) Newton of Granger, Travis (fiance-Sahar) Uselton of Granger and Calvin (Alessia) Uselton of PA; four nephews: Robert (Laura) Owen, Bill (Kay) Owen, Tom (Mary Beth) Owen, and David (Nicki) Bonner; 3 nieces: Glenda (Ken) Bonner-Slosser, Diane Roush, and Denise (Bill) Christopher; sister-in-law, Patsy (Ralph) Bonner; one great-granddaughter, Layla Newton; and many nieces and nephews.



Claudette, known by many as “Mimi,” was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandma. She never met a stranger and always struck up a conversation with someone new wherever she was. She was active with PEO, the Women's Club, the Extension Club, and was a volunteer for the Roswell Library. She was a Master Gardener; and she loved animals and traveling. She was active until the end and was proud of winning a Gold Medal in the Senior Olympics for swimming. She will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following, at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary