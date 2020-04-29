|
Claudine M. Foulk
Sept. 7, 1927 - April 25, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Claudine M. Foulk, age 92, formerly of Galien, Frederic, and Grayling, MI, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter Nadine, in Buchanan, MI, where she has been under the care of Caring Circle, Hospice at Home since July of 2019. Claudine was born September 7, 1927 in Niles, MI to the late William I. and Bertha C. (Walls) Wolford.
Claudine is survived by two daughters, Nadine (Floyd) Quiggle of Buchanan, MI and Ellen (Teddie) Hess of Astor, FL; four sons, Cliff (Sheryl) Beck of Grayling, MI, Donald Beck of Gaylord, MI, Chris (Rox Ann) Beck, and Tom (Jacqi) Beck of Ocklawaha, FL; four stepchildren, Phyllis (Jim) Oulch of Jonesville, MI, Rose Ann (Steve) Gawlick, Russel Foulk, and Deana (Jason) Shaw; sister, Louise (Jack) DeWalt of Palm Bay, FL; sister-in-law, Patricia Wolford of Buchanan, MI, 20 grandchildren, 42 great-granchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha; first husband, William Beck; husband, Clarence Foulk; daughter, Carol Anne (Beck) Echelbarger; sisters, Dorothy Carter and Alice Ward; brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Victor, and William Wolford; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Claudine will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Frederic, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020