Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine Foulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine M. Foulk


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudine M. Foulk Obituary
Claudine M. Foulk

Sept. 7, 1927 - April 25, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Claudine M. Foulk, age 92, formerly of Galien, Frederic, and Grayling, MI, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter Nadine, in Buchanan, MI, where she has been under the care of Caring Circle, Hospice at Home since July of 2019. Claudine was born September 7, 1927 in Niles, MI to the late William I. and Bertha C. (Walls) Wolford.

Claudine is survived by two daughters, Nadine (Floyd) Quiggle of Buchanan, MI and Ellen (Teddie) Hess of Astor, FL; four sons, Cliff (Sheryl) Beck of Grayling, MI, Donald Beck of Gaylord, MI, Chris (Rox Ann) Beck, and Tom (Jacqi) Beck of Ocklawaha, FL; four stepchildren, Phyllis (Jim) Oulch of Jonesville, MI, Rose Ann (Steve) Gawlick, Russel Foulk, and Deana (Jason) Shaw; sister, Louise (Jack) DeWalt of Palm Bay, FL; sister-in-law, Patricia Wolford of Buchanan, MI, 20 grandchildren, 42 great-granchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha; first husband, William Beck; husband, Clarence Foulk; daughter, Carol Anne (Beck) Echelbarger; sisters, Dorothy Carter and Alice Ward; brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Victor, and William Wolford; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Claudine will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Frederic, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -