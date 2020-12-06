1/2
Clayton McClish
2001 - 2020
Clayton McClish

July 12, 2001 - Dec. 2, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Clayton Gard James McClish, 19, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on July 12, 2001 in Elkhart, IN to Brian and Tammy (Johnson) McClish. Clayton was engaged to Elizabeth “Lizzy” Johnson, who also passed away with him. Clayton is survived by his sisters, Brittany (Alissa) Wallace, Jerracka Sorgenfrei, and Meagan McClish, brother, Jarred McClish and his twin sister, Arianna McClish; grandparents, Papaw Jim and Mamaw Wanda McClish and Grandma Kathy Black; niece, Alexis Songenfrei; nephew, Axel McClish and uncle, Todd Johnson. Clayton is preceded in death by his mother, Tammy who passed away on September 3, 2019.

Clayton is a 2019 graduate of Penn High School. He was self-employed as a contract driver for Uber. Clayton loved to fish and especially enjoyed driving his first car. His favorite movie was O Brother, Where Art Thou? Clayton loved to make people laugh and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Visitation for Clayton will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 2:00 pm-4:00 with a Funeral service to begin at 4:00 pm at South Side General Baptist Church, 1615 S. Spring Street, Mishawaka.

Happy fishing in heaven with Uncle Rick and Uncle Bob, Clayton!

Contributions may be made to the family c/o Hahn Funeral Home, entrusted with handling the arrangements.

To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
South Side General Baptist Church
DEC
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
South Side General Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
