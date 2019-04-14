Clayton W. Mourning



Dec. 21, 1916 - April 10, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Clayton Willard Mourning, age 102, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



He was born December 21, 1916 in Calvin Township, Michigan to Asa and Verna Mourning. He married Hilda Lawson on January 28, 1938 in Cassopolis, Michigan. Together they had seven children.



Clayton was a dedicated farmer. During those years, he farmed 160 acres of his own land with share cropping with twelve different farmers at different times. In the early 1960's, he started the Mourning Tree Service in Cassopolis, Michigan. He worked diligently in that business while serving his community and surrounding locations for over thirty years.



He was an active member of the Calvin Community Chapel Church. He was previously enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the U.S. National Forest Service, Company 2695 in Free Soil, Michigan, and was a previous member of the Masons. Clayton worked at Studebaker in South Bend, Indiana for five years, Curtis Wright Manufacturing which made military trucks for the Army, and then he drove a Caterpillar Earth Mover for a company constructing the Indiana Toll Road. To say “he was a busy, hardworking man” is a tremendous understatement.



Clayton will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Wayne Mourning of Ferndale, Michigan and Wendell Mourning of Scottsdale, Arizona; three daughters, Charlene (Arthur) Williams of Vandalia, Michigan, Josephine Montgomery and Pauline Mourning, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan; nineteen grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, and fifty great-great-randchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Cecil Mourning and James Mourning; and one brother, Clifford Mourning.



Family and friends will gather Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street in Cassopolis.



Mr. Mourning's remains will be laid to rest in Calvin Community Cemetery, Calvin Township, Michigan.



The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Clayton to Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Suite 120, Portage, Michigan, 49024.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary