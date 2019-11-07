|
Clearence Dycus
July 3, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2019
FRANKLIN, TN -
Clearence Dycus, age 86, of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Clearence was born in Garland, TX on July 3, 1933, son of the late William & Blanche Dycus.
He was preceded in death by four brothers & one sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Bettye Dycus; sons, Steven (Cindy) Dycus of Franklin, TN and Kevin (Sandy) Dycus of Dillon, Colorado; daughter, Dawn (David) Yoder of Elkhart, Indiana, seven grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Clearence received his degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, where he also served on the administrative staff for several years. Clearence was an ordained minister and served in various Baptist congregations throughout Texas, Southwest Michigan, and Northern Indiana until his retirement. He and his wife Bettye have made their home in Franklin, Tennessee since 2013.
Clearence leaves behind a very rich heritage of loving families and friendships. He loved life. He loved his wife. He loved Jesus. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of so many families throughout his career of ministry to others.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Winfield officiating.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Missions Ministry at Oak Valley Baptist Church, Franklin, TN and/or GraceWorks Ministry in Franklin, TN, in loving memory of Clearence Dycus.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019