Cleda Ann Swope
1936 - 2020
Cleda Ann Swope

Aug. 29, 1936 - Sept. 16, 2020

WARSAW, IN - Cleda Ann Swope, 84, of Warsaw, passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home. Originally of South Bend, she was the daughter of Joseph E. and Neola P. Lawhorn. She is survived by her husband, B. Dean Swope and daughter, Christina Swope, both of Warsaw.

A Life Celebration is planned with Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw. Visitors may gather there on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. At Noon, Certified Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will officiate Cleda's Funeral service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, PO Box 1906, Warsaw, Indiana 46581 and would be appreciated by the family. A full obituary can be viewed and written condolences left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
Funeral services provided by
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
