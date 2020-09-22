Cleda Ann Swope
Aug. 29, 1936 - Sept. 16, 2020
WARSAW, IN - Cleda Ann Swope, 84, of Warsaw, passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home. Originally of South Bend, she was the daughter of Joseph E. and Neola P. Lawhorn. She is survived by her husband, B. Dean Swope and daughter, Christina Swope, both of Warsaw.
A Life Celebration is planned with Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw. Visitors may gather there on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. At Noon, Certified Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will officiate Cleda's Funeral service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, PO Box 1906, Warsaw, Indiana 46581 and would be appreciated by the family. A full obituary can be viewed and written condolences left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com
.