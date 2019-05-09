Clement J. Hauger, Jr.



Oct. 25, 1921 - May 7, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Clement Joseph Hauger, Jr., 97, passed peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Hubbard Hill Estates. He was born on October 25, 1921 to Clement J. and Elizabeth (Harringer) Hauger, Sr. in South Bend, Indiana. Clem served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a decorated survivor of the Pearl Harbor attacks on December 7, 1941. On March 2, 1946, Clem married Lois M. Homburg and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2013. Clem worked in the maintenance group with Miles Laboratories/Bayer for over 30 years until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the Indiana Chapter of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, was a Boy Scout leader of Troup 31, volunteered at Loveway, and he stayed active with current events. Clem was a dedicated voter and kept in contact with congressmen. He loved kids and dogs and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, handyman, and provider. He is survived by his children, Carol S. Magee of Denver, CO, Mark S. Hauger of Bristol, Indiana, and Karen M. (Russ) Banta of Elkhart, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Elizabeth “Libby” (Brad) Fritz of Elkhart, Farrah Magee of Denver, CO, Lori (Mike) Peli of Elkhart, Alan (Jessica) Hauger of Elkhart, and Kevin Hauger of Bristol, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lois; his parents, and four sisters. Friends and family will be received on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 with the prayer of the Rosary beginning at 7 PM. A Service of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors-Treasurer, 56901 Virginia Drive, Elkhart, IN 46516; or Southern Care Hospice, 310 McKinley Highway, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary