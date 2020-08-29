Clementine B. “Clemy” Wrobel
Jan. 25, 1925 - August 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Clementine B. “Clemy” Wrobel, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Dujarie House. Clemy was born January 25, 1925 in South Bend to the late George and Leona (Kubaszewski) Majcher. Clemy married Edward J. Wrobel on November 11, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2011. Clementine was also preceded in death by sisters, Veronica Sparaczynski, Mary Sparaczynski, Henrietta Pinter, and Loretta DeLoof; and brother, Henry Majcher. Left to cherish the memory of Clemy are her daughters, Patricia (David) Martin of South Bend and Barbara (Charles) Dreiling of Denver; granddaughters, Sarah (Taylor) Kemper and Kristin (John) Bramfeld; and great-grandchildren, Johnny, Henry, Molly, Drew, and Emma. Clementine graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. Clemy was a member of the St. Joseph/Holy Cross Nurse Alumnae Association. As a Registered Nurse she practiced at St. Joseph Hospital, Ridgedale Nursing Home, Dujarie House, Medco, and Private Duty. Clemy had a strong Catholic faith and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society and Harvest House. She was the first one to help any family member when they were sick, and volunteered at Logan Center. Clemy was an avid knitter and loved to make items for family and friends. Thank you to all the staff at Holy Cross Village, Dujarie House, and Hospice for all their wonderful care and kindness. Family and friends will be received for one hour prior to the Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 1. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
