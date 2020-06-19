Clemon House
Feb. 25, 1933 - June 10, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Clemon House, age 87, of Dowagiac, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 25, 1933 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Clemon Anderson and Nehoma Jones. He married Mary Ellen Fayne in 1961 in Dowagiac, Michigan. She survives.
Clemon worked in the Chicago Steel Mill for many years and also the Elkhart Foundry from which he retired in the 1970s. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and having barbeques with family and friends.
Clemon will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary House of Dowagiac; together they had nine children: Mary Butts of Indianapolis, Indiana, Brenda House of Indianapolis, Indiana, Cynthia Winston of San Antonio, Texas, David House of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Shawn (Amy) House of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Demetra House of Indianapolis, Indiana. Clemon House also fathered other children from previous/other unions, Alfonzo (Sonya) House of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stella (Babatunde) Ogunlaja of Jacksonville, Florida, Akgoneste Wilson of Detroit, Michigan, Gregory (Mary) Johnson of Santee, California, Lisa Johnson of University Park, Illinois, and Erica Johnson of Richton Park, Illinois.
Clemon is also survived by his blessings of thirty-nine grandchildren, fifty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Henrietta Stewart of Cassopolis, Michigan, Mary Jackson and Pearlie Williams, both of Elkhart, Indiana; two brothers, Henry House of Elkhart, Indiana and Arlin House of Niles, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four children, Clemon House Jr., Lola McKinney, Curtis House, and Loranzo House; one grandson, Zeontay Roshidi; one great-grandson, Brandon Hammon Jr.; five brothers, Robert House, Sr., James R. House, Anthony House, Thomas House, and Horace House; and four sisters, Sally Greenwood, Ruth McKnight, Naomi Mitchell, and Annie Garner.
Mr. House will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020.
Mr. House will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.