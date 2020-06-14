Clifford Earl Biggs
Nov. 3, 1962 - June 3, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Clifford “Cliff” Earl Biggs, age 57, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.