Clifford V. Schalliol
April 24, 1932 - April 17, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Clifford V. (Cliff) Schalliol, 87, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at Greenleaf Health Campus on April 17, 2020. Cliff was born on April 24, 1932 in St. Joseph County. He is the son of Vernon and Violet (Woollet) Schalliol. The love of his life, Janice C. (Jan) Schalliol passed into heaven four months earlier. Cliff has joined his sweetheart.
Surviving is his son, Craig (Susan) Schalliol and his daughter, Laurie Schalliol. He was a beloved grandfather to Jackson and Megan Schalliol and will be missed by his brother, Kenny Hamman (Melba) and sisters, Phyllis Sheneman, Euncie Moore, and Velma Polston.
Cliff was a 1950 graduate of Wakarusa High School and attended Indiana University South Bend. He served as a Corporal in the Army from 1952-1954 stateside during the Korean War. He worked at CTS Corporation for 43 years in Quality Control and sold advertising supplies for 45 years at National Press and Kaiser and Blair. Cliff taught Sunday school for 14 years at Grace United Methodist Church, Elkhart and served on the Administrative Board, Trustees, and in other leadership roles for many years at Grace and Faith United Methodist Church. In 1959, he and Jan were married at Grace United Methodist, Elkhart and were members at Faith United Methodist Church when the inner city churches unified.
Cliff was known for his quick wit, warm smile, sense of humor, work ethic, strong moral compass, and resiliency. He enjoyed horseshoes, gardening, traveling, involvement in church leadership roles, IU basketball, playing canasta and entertaining with his wife and their friends, attending Jan's band and choir concerts, and bowling with the senior group he organized. He always chose to spend time with his family and grandchildren over anything else. Cliff was a true family man. He will be forever loved and missed.
Due to the restrictions from Covid-19, visitation and Celebration of Life services at Faith United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 23, 2020 will be limited to immediate family. Everyone is welcome to participate in a car procession that will form starting at 1:30 pm to 1:45 p.m.. We will then proceed to Olive West Cemetery, for a graveside service with Pastor John Hogsett officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. Social distancing will be practiced at graveside if anyone would like to say goodbye to Cliff.
Craig and Laurie would like to graciously thank Greenleaf Health Campus staff for years of loving and attentive care of their Dad. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for your care of Cliff during his transition. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to and Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen. Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020