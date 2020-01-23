|
|
Clinton “C.J.” Gilkie III
Sept. 16, 1974 - Jan. 19, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Clinton “C.J.” Gilkie III, 45, of Granger, Indiana, passed away Sunday January 19, 2020. He was born in Michigan City on September 16, 1974, to the union of (the late) Clinton Gilkie Jr. and Ramona M. (Kelly) Gilkie. C.J. graduated from Rogers High School in Michigan City, with the Class of ‘94 and on May 12, 2007, he married Shundra (Anderson) Gilkie in South Bend. C.J. enjoyed travelling and was the owner of a trucking company; when driving he was well known by his handle as “Cisco Kid”. C.J. was steadfast in his faith in God, remained close to all of his siblings, and he treasured the time he spent with friends & family, especially his grandkids. He respected animals & nature, liked to draw, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls. He was also known for always giving sound advice to those who asked. In addition to his father, C.J. was also preceded in death by his son, Clinton Gilkie IV. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shundra Gilkie of Granger; sons, SerVonte Gilkie of Bloomington and QwaVonn Gilkie of Indianapolis; daughter, Shaliynn Hollihan of Michigan City; stepdaughter, Kamrie Madison of Granger; grandchildren, Jarrid Madison of Granger and Ava Gilkie of Bloomington; his mother, Ramona Gilkie of Indianapolis; his siblings, Sherrod (Natasha) Brown of Kalamazoo MI, Shante Gilkie of Indianapolis, Malisha Gilkie of Indianapolis, Isaac (Kisa) Gilkie of Chicago, IL, and Jessica (Michael) Glenn of Indianapolis; mother & father-in-law, Sallie & John Anderson of South Bend; brother-in-law, John Anderson, Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Private family services. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. To share a remembrance of C.J. or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020