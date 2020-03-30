|
|
Clyde D. “Dan” White
Feb. 28, 1931 - March 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Clyde D. “Dan” White, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early morning hours of March 29 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka.
Dan was born in Waterloo, Alabama on February 28, 1931 to Edgar and Jewel (Robertson) White. He was a graduate of the Waterloo High School, part of the class of 1950. He went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged in 1955. On October 20, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary T. Slaven in Roseland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2013. He retired from Wheelabrator in 1988 after 37 years. He also worked for Mishawaka City Hall and Homes & Lifestyles. Dan was a member of the Nappanee Missionary Church.
Dan is survived by his sons, Richard (Deborah) White of Hartsville, TN, Jeffrey (Denise) White of Mishawaka, and Larry (Jennifer) White of Goshen. He was the proud grandfather of four: Paige, Galen, Carter, and Marissa, and the great-grandfather of two, Stetson and Tobias. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Noel White, Edwin White, Joe White, Jack White, Nadine Sharp, and Edith Barker.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., from 4 until 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service. A service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 1 in the funeral chapel. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to Penn Booster Club “Athletics”, P.O. Box 1286, Granger, IN 46530. Online condolences may also be sent to the family through the Bubb Funeral Chapel website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020