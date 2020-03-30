Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde D. "Dan" White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde D. "Dan" White Obituary
Clyde D. “Dan” White

Feb. 28, 1931 - March 29, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Clyde D. “Dan” White, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early morning hours of March 29 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka.

Dan was born in Waterloo, Alabama on February 28, 1931 to Edgar and Jewel (Robertson) White. He was a graduate of the Waterloo High School, part of the class of 1950. He went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged in 1955. On October 20, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary T. Slaven in Roseland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2013. He retired from Wheelabrator in 1988 after 37 years. He also worked for Mishawaka City Hall and Homes & Lifestyles. Dan was a member of the Nappanee Missionary Church.

Dan is survived by his sons, Richard (Deborah) White of Hartsville, TN, Jeffrey (Denise) White of Mishawaka, and Larry (Jennifer) White of Goshen. He was the proud grandfather of four: Paige, Galen, Carter, and Marissa, and the great-grandfather of two, Stetson and Tobias. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Noel White, Edwin White, Joe White, Jack White, Nadine Sharp, and Edith Barker.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., from 4 until 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service. A service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 1 in the funeral chapel. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to Penn Booster Club “Athletics”, P.O. Box 1286, Granger, IN 46530. Online condolences may also be sent to the family through the Bubb Funeral Chapel website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -