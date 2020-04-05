Home

Clyde Lee Alford


1934 - 2020
Clyde Lee Alford

April 6, 1934 - April 1, 2020

FORT WAYNE, IN - Clyde Lee Alford, 85 years old, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born April 6, 1934 in South Bend to the late Odessa Alford and Mabel (Davidson) Alford.

Clyde was united in marriage in 1962 in South Bend to Evelyne Delores Thomas. They remained united in matrimony until her death on November 25, 2011. They have 3 adult children, Stephanie Denise Thomas, Clyde Christopher Alford, and Leslie Evelyne Alford.

Clyde retired from the United States Postal Service as a Director of Operations in 1989, and also owned ATBS, a tax accounting business in Fort Wayne.

Clyde is survived by children, Stephanie Thomas, Clyde Christopher (Mary Kay Solomon) Alford, and Leslie Alford; one brother, Bishop Donald L. (Mary) Alford, Sr. of South Bend; two sisters, Delores Sledge-Cambell (William Campbell) of Riverside, CA and South Bend, IN, and Janice Marable of South Bend.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Alford's Mortuary of South Bend will handle all arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
