Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Clyde Lewis


1929 - 2020
Clyde Lewis Obituary
Clyde Lewis

Dec. 19, 1929 - April 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Clyde Damon Lewis Sr., 90, born Dec. 19, 1929 in Harrisburg, IL, departed this earthly life on Friday April 4, 2020 at his home.

Clyde retired from Torrington Corp. He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist under the leadership of Rev. Andre McGhee. After retirement from the Torrington Corp. he worked for VSS Security.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley Lewis Sr. and Effie (Blackwell) Lewis; brothers, McKinley Jr. and Charles Lewis; and sisters, Vivian Williams and Eleanor Flowers.

Clyde leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving brother, Willis Lewis; four children, Larry (Ann) Shell of South Bend, IN, Evelyn Lewis of Elgin, IL, Clyde (Misty) Lewis of South Bend, IN, and Stephan (Vannessa) Lewis of Elgin, IL; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; a special friend, Betty Carter, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will take place Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pentecostal Cathedral from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences:

www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020
