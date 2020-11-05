Clyde Wardlow
Sept. 23, 1946 - Nov. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Clyde J. Wardlow, 74, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Clyde was born in Ripley, Tennessee on September 23, 1946 to the late Rozell Wardlow and Lucille Rodgers. At an early age Clyde's family moved to South Bend, IN. Clyde was a graduate of Riley High School where he was known to be an excellent basketball player. Directly after high school Clyde became one of the best self-employed masons in the city. Clyde was a man of perfection and professionalism when it came to his work. Clyde's Quality Concrete Work business was successful until his recent retirement.
Clyde married Deidre (Hilliard) Wardlow and they were married 20 wonderful years. Clyde loved his wife, his daughters (“his girls”), fishing, bowling, football, and basketball. Some of his greatest times were spent watching Saturday ND football with his friends and son Terell.
Clyde is survived by three daughters, Teresa Wardlow of Memphis, TN, Tawana (Rev. Antwaun) Johnson of Noblesville, IN, and Charisse (Rev. Canneth) Lee of South Bend, IN; three sons, Bobby Wardlow of New York, James Wardlow and Terell Wardlow of South Bend; a special son, Adrian Harris; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha (Archie) Winston and Margret Hubbard; and a brother, Robert Wardlow.
Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at Greater St. Matthew Church, 2705 Marquette Blvd., South Bend, IN. Visitation at 11:00; service at 12:00Noon. View detailed obituary on www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
