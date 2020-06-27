Coach Teall
1948 - 2020
Coach Teall

Feb. 15, 1948 - June 24, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Visitation for Coach Teall will be held Mon., July 6 from 3-8 p.m. at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, Plymouth, with a Tribute service at 7 p.m. Tues., July 7. Russ is survived by his wife Jeannette; sons, Brian (Tabby) and Eric (Wendy), and 3 grandchildren. In remembrance of Russ and his teaching/coaching career, a preferred memorial gift may be made to the ‘Coach Teall Scholarship Fund' at the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Dr., Suite 120, Plymouth, IN 46563. The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth is assisting. www. johnson-danielson.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Plymouth Wesleyan Church
JUL
7
Service
07:00 PM
a Tribute service
