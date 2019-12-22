|
|
(Peter) Colin
McCollester
Dec. 21, 1984 - Dec. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of (Peter) Colin McCollester. Colin was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. He attended Saint Joseph Grade School and High School, where he graduated in 2003. After obtaining his B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, Colin went on to achieve an MBA as well as a second Master's Degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University.
In 2014, Colin joined Deloitte Consulting where he focused on building energy infrastructure for global communities in need. His work was fundamental to projects around the world, including in Haiti, Mozambique, South Africa and most recently, Nigeria. Colin was living in London where he was neighbor to his brother Spencer and sister-in-law Jamie McCollester. Despite his many personal and professional accomplishments, he would be the last to draw attention to them.
Colin was unmatched in kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. As the heart of the family, Colin was not only a true friend but a mentor to his siblings. He was realizing his dreams of exploring the world and experiencing other cultures, and he found personal fulfillment in using his gifts to pay forward the kindness and opportunities shown to him. Colin's optimistic spirit constantly brightened the days of all who knew him. We will deeply miss his ready laugh and gentle smile.
There are so many people mourning his loss, especially his close family. He leaves behind his mother (Andrea) Ludy McCollester, his brother Spencer McCollester, his sisters Hannah McCollester and Emily McCollester-Purlee, and his grandmother Anita McCollester, among many other family members, friends, and colleagues who cared so much about him.
We will be celebrating his life and legacy on the 26th of December in South Bend, Indiana. Family and friends will gather from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at The Brick at 1145 Northside Boulevard.
Colin's family is establishing a more permanent way to recognize his generous spirit, in the form of a foundation to fund study abroad opportunities for young adults from families in need. Contributions can be made at www.tinyurl.com/ColinMcCollester.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019