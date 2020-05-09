Colleen V. Myers
Hopkins
Feb. 13, 1928 - May 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Colleen Vaughan Myers Hopkins passed away May 6, 2020. Colleen was born February 13, 1928 in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles Leo Vaughan and Mary Reifers Vaughan. Colleen graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1945 where she was a cheerleader and track queen for 3 years. She received a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in 1949. While attending Purdue University, she had a weekly radio talk show called “The Campus Capers”. She was also the Purdue Sophomore Cotillion Queen in 1947 and the Purdue Yearbook “Debris” Queen in 1949. After graduating from Purdue, Colleen married J. Douglass Myers and settled down in Logansport, IN.
Colleen then became an International Narration Model traveling extensively in the United States and Europe with companies such as General Motors (Euclid Division), Studebaker, Lenox, Overhead Door, Morton Salt, and National Homes, as well as furniture companies and many others. While in Rome, Colleen had audiences with 3 different popes as well as meeting Mother Teresa in Ft. Wayne, Indiana which were highlights for her.
Colleen obtained her Realtor's License and sold real estate in Logansport, Bloomington, Lafayette, and Ft. Wayne. She was a member of Tri Kappa, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at Purdue, later becoming Alumni Rush Chairman for the Indiana University Beta Chapter. She also belonged to the John Purdue Club, The Ft. Wayne Country Club, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Saturday Club, PTA, and the Mother's Club. Following a trip to Nantucket, MA, Colleen became interested in Nantucket Baskets and learned to make them as a hobby. This hobby quickly became a love and the quality of her work became recognized for its intricate perfection. Her baskets and purses remain cherished gifts she made for many family members and friends.
Following an auto accident in 1970 that took the life of her husband Doug and injured Colleen and her youngest daughter Colleen, she moved from Bloomington back to Lafayette to be closer to her family. In 1973, she married William Hopkins, and they lived in Logansport prior to moving to Fort Wayne.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James Douglass Myers; her second husband, William T. Hopkins; brother, Jack N. Vaughan and his wife Jeanne; sister, Mary Vaughan Traylor and her husband Ferris; sister, Marjorie Vaughan Price and her husband George; sister-in-law, Helen “Tudy” Vaughan; and nephews, Ferris J. Traylor, Charles V. Traylor, and Thomas W. Vaughan.
Colleen will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her never-ending love for her family and faith. She was an extraordinarily gracious woman and mother who loved life, loved Purdue, and never met a stranger.
Colleen is survived by her brother, Charles R. Vaughan of Lafayette, IN; her daughter, Marcia Myers Warter (Chris) of South Bend, IN; her son, Douglass J. Myers (Marla) of Chicago, IL; and her daughter, Colleen Myers Kimbrough of Gainesville, GA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jim Warter (Robyn), Joe Warter, Maureen Warter Baker (Ryan), Robbie Kimbrough (Kim), Kelly Kimbrough Williams (Rusty), Colleen Myers, and Megan Myers, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic and need for social distancing, a private family service will take place followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the John Purdue Club, 900 John R. Wooden Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47906, or Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104 attention: Union, in Colleen's memory.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Hopkins
Feb. 13, 1928 - May 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Colleen Vaughan Myers Hopkins passed away May 6, 2020. Colleen was born February 13, 1928 in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles Leo Vaughan and Mary Reifers Vaughan. Colleen graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1945 where she was a cheerleader and track queen for 3 years. She received a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in 1949. While attending Purdue University, she had a weekly radio talk show called “The Campus Capers”. She was also the Purdue Sophomore Cotillion Queen in 1947 and the Purdue Yearbook “Debris” Queen in 1949. After graduating from Purdue, Colleen married J. Douglass Myers and settled down in Logansport, IN.
Colleen then became an International Narration Model traveling extensively in the United States and Europe with companies such as General Motors (Euclid Division), Studebaker, Lenox, Overhead Door, Morton Salt, and National Homes, as well as furniture companies and many others. While in Rome, Colleen had audiences with 3 different popes as well as meeting Mother Teresa in Ft. Wayne, Indiana which were highlights for her.
Colleen obtained her Realtor's License and sold real estate in Logansport, Bloomington, Lafayette, and Ft. Wayne. She was a member of Tri Kappa, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at Purdue, later becoming Alumni Rush Chairman for the Indiana University Beta Chapter. She also belonged to the John Purdue Club, The Ft. Wayne Country Club, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Saturday Club, PTA, and the Mother's Club. Following a trip to Nantucket, MA, Colleen became interested in Nantucket Baskets and learned to make them as a hobby. This hobby quickly became a love and the quality of her work became recognized for its intricate perfection. Her baskets and purses remain cherished gifts she made for many family members and friends.
Following an auto accident in 1970 that took the life of her husband Doug and injured Colleen and her youngest daughter Colleen, she moved from Bloomington back to Lafayette to be closer to her family. In 1973, she married William Hopkins, and they lived in Logansport prior to moving to Fort Wayne.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James Douglass Myers; her second husband, William T. Hopkins; brother, Jack N. Vaughan and his wife Jeanne; sister, Mary Vaughan Traylor and her husband Ferris; sister, Marjorie Vaughan Price and her husband George; sister-in-law, Helen “Tudy” Vaughan; and nephews, Ferris J. Traylor, Charles V. Traylor, and Thomas W. Vaughan.
Colleen will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her never-ending love for her family and faith. She was an extraordinarily gracious woman and mother who loved life, loved Purdue, and never met a stranger.
Colleen is survived by her brother, Charles R. Vaughan of Lafayette, IN; her daughter, Marcia Myers Warter (Chris) of South Bend, IN; her son, Douglass J. Myers (Marla) of Chicago, IL; and her daughter, Colleen Myers Kimbrough of Gainesville, GA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jim Warter (Robyn), Joe Warter, Maureen Warter Baker (Ryan), Robbie Kimbrough (Kim), Kelly Kimbrough Williams (Rusty), Colleen Myers, and Megan Myers, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic and need for social distancing, a private family service will take place followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the John Purdue Club, 900 John R. Wooden Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47906, or Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104 attention: Union, in Colleen's memory.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2020.