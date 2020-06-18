Commie Walls, Sr.



March 16, 1940 - May 3, 2020



LANSING, MI - Commie Walls, Sr., 80, of Lansing, Michigan, departed this life Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born In Oxford, Mississippi to the union of Louise Lawshee and Dave Walls. Commie accepted Christ at a young age and united with Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.



He leaves to cherish his loving memories: two sons, Ronald and Donald Walls; six grandchildren; a brother, Leroy Campbell; and a host of relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Gulley and Dave Walls, and stepfather, Anthony Gulley; ex-wife, Ellen Walls; son, Commie Lee Walls Jr.; grandson, Bradley Walls; and a brother, James McEwen.



In 1959, Commie graduated from South Bend Central High School, where he played football, basketball, and ran track, winning a state championship as an all state athlete. At South Bend Central H.S., Commie was an all American in football winning two consecutive football state titles in the Northern Indiana Athletic Conference. Commie attended North Western University on a scholarship to play football. Commie was employed as a supervisor at White Hall in Elkhart, Indiana before relocating with the company to Richmond, Virginia until he retired. He moved to Michigan and lived there until his health failed. Commie will be lovingly remembered by his brother Leroy and will be truly missed!



Final funeral services completed, which were entrusted to a Michigan Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store