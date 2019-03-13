Connie Kupper



Nov. 7, 1943 - March 10, 2019



NILES, MI - Connie L. Kupper, 75, of Niles, passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



Connie was born on November 7, 1943, in Buchanan, Michigan to Leonard and Allene (Lolmaugh) Copper.



After graduating from the Niles Adult Education program in 1979, she worked at Simplicity Pattern Company and later as a nursing assistant at Lakeland Hospital. She married Richard H. Kupper at St. Paul Lutheran Church on November 6, 1971, were she was a lifelong member. Connie was an avid reader; she enjoyed watching Heartland, The Price Is Right, U of Michigan football, and the Super Bowl on TV. She was known to visit the casino occasionally, and maybe purchase a few lottery tickets. Her most treasured time was spent with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Copper.



Connie is survived by her loving husband Richard of Niles; her daughters, Diane (Ronnie) Batson of Niles and MaryJo (Sam) Udell of Niles; grandchildren, Brett Batson of Niles and Brittany (David) Dykema of Niles; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Lola Dykema; sisters-in-law, Rose (Ray) Richmond, Kathryn (Lonnie) Horvath, and Mary Cooper, all of Niles; a host of friends including Pat and Bob Frame of Niles, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Joseph Liss officiating. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Niles-Buchanan or St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Ladies Aid.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary