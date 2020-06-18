Connie L. Tomlinson
August 22, 1958 - June 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Connie Lee Tomlinson, 61, of South Bend passed away at 11:06 p.m., Monday, June 15 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka following a lengthy illness. Connie was born August 22, 1958 in South Bend to the late James Tomlinson and Carol (Tomlinson) Swetish of South Bend. She is survived by her mother; her sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Aaron Sonnenschein of Naperville, IL; her niece, Adriene Sonnenschein of Naperville; and her nephew, Gordon (Katie) Sonnenschein of Washington, D.C.
She is survived by several aunts and cousins, and a special cousin, Bruce Tomlinson, who was Connie's long time helper and handyman.
Connie was a graduate of LaSalle High School, and spent 20 years as a sales associate at K-Mart in Mishawaka. She continued her career in retail sales at L.S. Ayres until she retired due to failing health.
Connie enjoyed rubber-stamping, scrapbooking, genealogy, and especially going to fairs and antique track and steam shows with her Dad. She was an avid collector of Hallmark ornaments. She enjoyed her audio books of the Twilight series and Harry Potter. By far, most important to her was family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19 in the Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Please bring a mask and observe social distancing. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, with visitation one hour prior at the First Brethren Church of Ardmore, 23370 Ardmore Trail, South Bend, with Pastor Stanley Hullah officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend.
Connie was a member of the First Brethren Church of Ardmore and memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to the church. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.