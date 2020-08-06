1/1
Connie Lee Mellander
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Lee Mellander

Sept. 30, 1932 - August 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Connie Lee Mellander, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's at the age of 87.

She was born on September 30, 1932 in South Bend, the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Leota G. (Guise) Thompson. On June 10, 1960 in South Bend, Connie was united in marriage to Thomas E. Mellander, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2020. They celebrated 59 years of marriage. Connie is survived by her daughters, Janet A. (Joseph) Magnelli of Crystal Lake, IL and Carol E. (Anthony) Kemper of Georgetown, IN; and her son, Robert J. Mellander of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Nicholas, Phillip, and Julia Magnelli, Benjamin and Carmen Kemper, and Heather Mellander.

Connie retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation after 27 years of teaching. Connie and Tom attended Donmoyer Ave. Church of Christ for many years and later attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Connie was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association (Delta Kappa Gamma), and enjoyed working in her yard. She also enjoyed playing bridge in both her ladies bridge clubs and the couples club she was in with Tom. Connie was always curious and adventuresome and traveled to every state except Hawaii. She supported many philanthropic causes, especially those that helped vulnerable children. It brought her great joy in having all her family together and being in the company of her many treasured friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's for the care they provided over the past four years, to Healthwin for the care they gave to Tom during his time there, and to the Center for Hospice Care.

Due to COVID-19 the family will be holding a private memorial service. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Connie may be offered to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved