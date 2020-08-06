Connie Lee Mellander
Sept. 30, 1932 - August 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Connie Lee Mellander, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's at the age of 87.
She was born on September 30, 1932 in South Bend, the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Leota G. (Guise) Thompson. On June 10, 1960 in South Bend, Connie was united in marriage to Thomas E. Mellander, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2020. They celebrated 59 years of marriage. Connie is survived by her daughters, Janet A. (Joseph) Magnelli of Crystal Lake, IL and Carol E. (Anthony) Kemper of Georgetown, IN; and her son, Robert J. Mellander of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Nicholas, Phillip, and Julia Magnelli, Benjamin and Carmen Kemper, and Heather Mellander.
Connie retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation after 27 years of teaching. Connie and Tom attended Donmoyer Ave. Church of Christ for many years and later attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Connie was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association (Delta Kappa Gamma), and enjoyed working in her yard. She also enjoyed playing bridge in both her ladies bridge clubs and the couples club she was in with Tom. Connie was always curious and adventuresome and traveled to every state except Hawaii. She supported many philanthropic causes, especially those that helped vulnerable children. It brought her great joy in having all her family together and being in the company of her many treasured friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's for the care they provided over the past four years, to Healthwin for the care they gave to Tom during his time there, and to the Center for Hospice Care.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be holding a private memorial service. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Connie may be offered to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
