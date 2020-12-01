Connie M. Worthen
April 6, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Connie Mae Worthen, 80, of South Bend passed away at 3:00 a.m. Friday, November 27 in her residence following an extended illness. Connie was born April 6, 1940 in South Bend to the late Moetta L. (Kronewitter) and Gordon C. Goodling and was a lifetime area resident. On April 22, 1957 in South Bend she married the love of her life, Charles R. “Chuck” Worthen who survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Melissa A. Ornat (Eric) of Mishawaka and Michele T. Worthen of Lakeville; two grandchildren, Jesse and Lacey Bladecki; a sister, Kay; and a brother, Patrick Goodling. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Worthen.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Connie had a great love of animals and was very artistic. Connie enjoyed and was especially proud of owning her own ceramic business, “My Pleasure Ceramics”.
Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.