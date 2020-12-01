1/1
Connie M. Worthen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie M. Worthen

April 6, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Connie Mae Worthen, 80, of South Bend passed away at 3:00 a.m. Friday, November 27 in her residence following an extended illness. Connie was born April 6, 1940 in South Bend to the late Moetta L. (Kronewitter) and Gordon C. Goodling and was a lifetime area resident. On April 22, 1957 in South Bend she married the love of her life, Charles R. “Chuck” Worthen who survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Melissa A. Ornat (Eric) of Mishawaka and Michele T. Worthen of Lakeville; two grandchildren, Jesse and Lacey Bladecki; a sister, Kay; and a brother, Patrick Goodling. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Worthen.

There will be no visitation or service at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Connie had a great love of animals and was very artistic. Connie enjoyed and was especially proud of owning her own ceramic business, “My Pleasure Ceramics”.

Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welsheimer Funeral Home - Downtown
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welsheimer Funeral Home - Downtown Palmer Funeral Homes - Welsheimer Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved